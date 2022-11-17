Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.75

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 95173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAA. UBS Group boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.