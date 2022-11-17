Short Interest in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Drops By 11.9%

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Endosurgery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 31,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,361,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 657,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 400,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 138,134 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery Stock Performance

APEN opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.