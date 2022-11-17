Nwam LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,309,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,698,000 after acquiring an additional 728,928 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $19,988,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $18,753,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $16,379,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,409,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFIV opened at $29.97 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25.

