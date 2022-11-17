Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Down 3.1%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.57. 235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 482,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MRUS. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Merus Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 139.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $211,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,482.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,236 shares of company stock valued at $361,189. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Merus by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Merus by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

