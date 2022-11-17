Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Down 6.3%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $30.18. Approximately 49,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,061,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. CICC Research began coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Livent by 2,902.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

