Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Down 7.7%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.79 and last traded at $32.34. Approximately 8,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 827,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 21.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,264,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 226,867 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 6,362.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,401 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,466,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 5.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 337,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.