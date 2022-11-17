Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Down 7.7%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.79 and last traded at $32.34. Approximately 8,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 827,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.
Sigma Lithium Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
See Also
