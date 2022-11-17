Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares Down 2.6%

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) shares fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $178.31 and last traded at $179.04. 19,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 782,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.80.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 467,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

