Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Down 3.6%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. 229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 142,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

