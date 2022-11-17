First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.44. 82,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,839,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AG. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
First Majestic Silver Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 203.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 450.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 68.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.