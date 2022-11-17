American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Update

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 593,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 229,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.41. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About American Superconductor

AMSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Superconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Superconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

