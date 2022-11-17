Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Mobileye Global stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,899. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

