Short Interest in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Decreases By 13.4%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Annexon from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $274.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 630.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Annexon during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Annexon during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

