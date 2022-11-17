Oppenheimer Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $145.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on META. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Huber Research downgraded Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.64.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $113.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.08. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The company has a market cap of $300.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 3,747 shares of company stock valued at $510,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.0% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.