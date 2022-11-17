Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.24

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 41885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 109.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

