Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Up 9.9%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.54. 21,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,986,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on SFIX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix to $4.30 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.09.
Stitch Fix Trading Down 9.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86.
Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix
About Stitch Fix
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)
