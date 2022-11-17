Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Up 9.9%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.54. 21,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,986,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Several brokerages have commented on SFIX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix to $4.30 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 285,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 190,105 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 13.2% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 37,423 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 8.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,351,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 389,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 249,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

