InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Trading Up 8.8%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) shares rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.27 and last traded at $40.10. Approximately 21,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,571,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 36.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 51.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 10.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 2,790.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,867 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

