Cowen Cuts SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $78.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $106.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SE. China Renaissance reduced their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.81.

NYSE SE opened at $58.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. SEA has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $324.00.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEA will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SEA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,509,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $100,939,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in SEA by 87.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SEA by 63.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 19.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

