Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,940,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 37,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $72.70 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

