Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. 130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 217,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRLT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $572.13 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

About Brilliant Earth Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

