Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. 130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 217,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on BRLT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.
Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 4.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $572.13 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group
About Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.