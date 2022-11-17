UBS Group Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $76.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.08.

RCL stock opened at $60.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $90.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,520,000 after purchasing an additional 680,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

