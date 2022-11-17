Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Short Interest Down 11.9% in October

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 478,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.32. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

