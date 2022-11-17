Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.81 Million Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 325.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGRC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sidoti cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.60. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $100.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.82%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

