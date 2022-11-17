Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Construction Partners worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 37.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 101.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,175.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,422,760.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,684.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $87,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares in the company, valued at $625,175.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

