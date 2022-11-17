Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,193 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $21,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.