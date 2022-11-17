Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $21.77 Million Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,876 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.68% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $21,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 988.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 180,239 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 79,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 442,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,877 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,249,000. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,820 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

