W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $29,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,714,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.3 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.061 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.25%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

