Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 1,373.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873,809 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.10% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $23,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLTR. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth $89,847,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 597,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after buying an additional 113,690 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,608,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 74,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR opened at $24.84 on Thursday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83.

