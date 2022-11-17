Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 948,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,012 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $23,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,241,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,237 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,172,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,284,000 after purchasing an additional 342,900 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

