Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

