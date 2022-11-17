iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Position Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,555 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.59% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $23,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 199,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $51.49 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $73.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55.

