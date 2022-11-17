Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,022 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $25,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,383,000 after acquiring an additional 221,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,537,000 after buying an additional 158,869 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,907,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,869,000 after buying an additional 105,024 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $86.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.35.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

