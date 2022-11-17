iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $27,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $277.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.76. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $247.38 and a 12 month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

