WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,986 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of WEC Energy Group worth $24,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.90.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.2 %

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average is $98.62. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.