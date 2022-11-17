Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 42,620 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,620 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

About Mondelez International

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

