Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,911,192 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $28,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 239,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.8% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $54.84 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $60.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.98.

