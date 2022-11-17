Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 39,966 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,966 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $30,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $69.02. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

