Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $25.53 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VOOG opened at $222.95 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.36 and a 1 year high of $306.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.71.

