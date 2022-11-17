Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Reduced by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,975,000 after buying an additional 117,177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.33 and a 200-day moving average of $165.24. The firm has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

