Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 25,716 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $26,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $107.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

