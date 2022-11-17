Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,768 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 5.54% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $23,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 64,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GCOR opened at $41.32 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $50.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55.

