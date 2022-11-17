137,525 Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,326,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.14.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on FormFactor to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

