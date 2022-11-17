Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Position Lessened by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Materion by 1,385.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Materion by 51.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $276,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.20. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $97.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Materion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

