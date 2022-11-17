Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,128 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $22,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,266 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,005,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 801.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after buying an additional 152,852 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,909,000 after acquiring an additional 129,437 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,649.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 83,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 79,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $177.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.37. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

