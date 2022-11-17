Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 764,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,247 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $25,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 29.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 68.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 475.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 220,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $1,530,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.3 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $30.71 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 122.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 448.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

