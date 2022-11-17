American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $27,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in American Electric Power by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 168.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 170,304 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cfra decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

AEP stock opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

