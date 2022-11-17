Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,864 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $213.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

