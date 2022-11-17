Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NWPX opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $359.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director Michael C. Franson sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $62,934.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,636 shares in the company, valued at $599,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Franson sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $62,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,618 shares of company stock valued at $119,542. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

