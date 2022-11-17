Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10,268.4% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

NYSE KMB opened at $129.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

