Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $25.90 Million Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.99% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $25,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTO. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $327,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $56.72.

