Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,655 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Sysco worth $22,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $84.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.22. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

